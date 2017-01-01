iMazing Mini
Ultimate Backups of iPhone and iPad (Beta)
iMazing Mini is the free Mac and PC app which backs up your iOS devices automatically, wirelessly, and privately.
Unique: the only iOS backup solution to offer 'Time Machine' like snapshots of your devices.
Optimized: store dozens of backups without crowding your hard drive.
Restorable: go back in time and restore any specific version of your backup.
Browsable: your backed up data can be easily viewed in iMazing
100% Free: no ads, no paid cloud storage.
Configure when and how frequently each of your devices is backed up: daily, weekly...
Choose how many of your backups iMazing Mini should keep: a month worth or just a week, or all of them if you're a hoarder.
Be notified when you're behind schedule: iMazing Mini will remind you so that you're always up to date.
Convenient: don't think about it, your iPhone is backed up even if it stays in your bag or pocket.
End-to-end encryption: your data is safe when transferred via your local Wi-Fi network (SSL).
Private: stored on the hard drive or NAS of your choice, your data does not transit via Internet.
Backup encryption: Apple's super secure backup encryption format is fully supported and encouraged (AES-256).
Battery health tool: monitor your battery's charge level and advanced metrics.
Low battery notification: configure a threshold below which iMazing Mini will remind you to charge your device.
Advanced device info: easy access to UDID, Serial, IMEI, Chip Model and more...
Sleep, Shut-Down, Restart of connected devices (works via Wi-Fi too).
There's no catch, really. Our flagship software (iMazing) is a paid app. We designed iMazing Mini to be its perfect companion, and a nifty little standalone tool too.
We hope that the more you'll enjoy iMazing Mini, the more you'll be tempted to give iMazing a go - it's that simple. Learn more about iMazing